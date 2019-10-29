Four infants and seven expectant mothers have been transferred from Geisinger Medical Center to Hershey Medical Center since the deaths of three infants in GMC's neonatal intensive care unit last month, confirmed Scott Gilbert, a spokesman for Penn State Health, owner of the Hershey facility.
"We've also had two infants referred to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center from other hospitals. That is, they would have gone to Geisinger but instead those infants were referred here," Gilbert said.
Gilbert said hospital officials couldn't reveal what hospitals those two infants were transferred from because with only two, they might be more easily identified, which could result in a violation of HIPPA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 designed to protect the privacy of medical information.
The diversions to Hershey occurred following a Pseudomonas bacteria outbreak in Geisinger Medical Center's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). As Geisinger and state Health Department investigators search for the source of the outbreak the medical center is giving expectant moms expected to deliver before 32 weeks gestation, or families with infants in the NICU, the option of going to another hospital.
Eight newborns were sickened at the hospital by the outbreak. In addition to the three who died, four were treated and recovered and one was still undergoing treatment in recent weeks.
The parents of one of the infants who died in September filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Geisinger on Oct. 17.
Abel David Cepeda was born prematurely at the hospital on Sept. 24 and died in the NICU six days later. He was the last of three newborn infants to die at the hospital following the outbreak, according to attorney Matt Casey, of Philadelphia, who was hired by the infant's parents, Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, of Hazle Township, Luzerne County.
Abel was the eighth newborn to be infected in the hospital's NICU since July, the lawsuit contends.
Among the allegations cited in the lawsuit is that Geisinger officials were aware of a trend of infections in early August but continued to accept premature infants into the NICU for more than a month and did not warn families of the potentially deadly outbreak.