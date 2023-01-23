MILTON — Customers of the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA) this year will see an increase in rates for the first time in six years.
Approximately 4,500 customers in Milton, Delaware Township, Watsontown, West Chillisquaque Township, East Chillisquaque Township, and Turbot Township will see an increase of $5 per month per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) on the first bill of 2023. MRSA is located at 5585 State Route 405 in Milton.
"We have not raised our rates since 2017," said MRSA Executive Director Genie Bausinger. "Just like everybody else, we are impacted by inflation and costs of everything going up. Fuel has gone up, shipping has gone up, and chemicals for treatment have gone up. Looking at our budget and projecting longterm, our expenses were going up without revenue going up."
In November, 11 members of the board who represent six municipalities voted unanimously to increase rates to help balance the $7.2 million budget for 2023. The budget calls for several projects in the new year as well, said Bausinger.
"The board had to make the difficult decision to raise the rates," said Bausinger. "It is never a quick or easy decision to apply a rate increase, but we had to make the decision to balance the budget."
Milton Borough Council President Jamie Walker, who is one of five MRSA board members representing the borough of Milton, said the increased costs were the driving point behind his decision to vote in favor of the rate increase.
"It was discussed at length with all directors and personnel, and it's in the best interest of the budget to raise rates," said Walker. "We respect and understand all positions on this. It was a decision that was very hard to come by."
The rate increase does not include Potts Grove, the seventh municipality served by MRSA. Potts Grove has its own treatment plant and separate budget, and rates were increased in 2021, said Bausinger.