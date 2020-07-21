Two sewer authorities in Northumberland County are two of the more urgent needs among Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) projects approved by county leaders, a grant official said.
The Northumberland County Commissioners earlier this month approved $52,571 in CDBG toward the Herndon Borough-Jackson Township Joint Municipal Authority for water and sewer system upgrades and $96,700 toward Mount Carmel Township Municipal Authority for study and rehabilitation of its system in Locust Gap. These two are "very serious," said SEDA-Council of Government Project Coordinator Linda Sterling, who presented the projects for approval to the county commissions at a recent public meeting.
"The commissioners select projects based on the severity of the problems being addressed, the best use of taxpayer dollars and the project being fully funded," said Sterling. "The two selected were the ones that showed the greatest needs."
Herndon is in a position where any vibrations from PennDOT projects on that portion of Route 147 would crack the underlying system of pipes; Locust Gap is protecting an investment already made at the pump station, said Sterling.
"The Herndon project was immediate because they have very old pipes," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano. "It was something we felt we needed to have immediate attention. That was why the project was selected."
Schiccatano said the Mount Carmel Township was on the list last year but didn't make the cut.
"We moved it to this year to get it done as soon as possible," he said.
The municipal authority, located in Herndon, provides public water service to 217 customers in Herndon and Jackson Township. The system consists of four wells, a collection basin, finished water reservoir, water treatment facilities, 8,300 linear feet of water transmission main and approximately 14,000 lineal feet of water distribution piping, according to the authority's application for CDBG funding.
Major portions of the system were constructed in the mid-1930s and the water transmission and distribution systems are nearing the end of their useful life expectancy. The Authority has experienced several major leaks in the distribution system in recent years. Due to a significant portion of the distribution system being in a state highway, repairs to the system are a major expense for the Authority, according to the application.
Portions of the distribution system, particularly on the southern end of the system are undersized. Based on the age of the system, water flow is likely further restricted due to the formation of deposits inside of the piping. This results in flow and low-pressure issues in portions of the system. The aged transmission and water distribution systems need to be replaced, according to the application.
The state Department of Environmental Protection identified several deficiencies at the water treatment facility that needs to be corrected. The Authority does not have the financial resources to replace the water transmission and distribution systems nor to address the treatment deficiencies identified by the Department, according to the application.
Water treatment improvements include a new building to house the water treatment facilities, conversion of the current gas chlorination system to a liquid chlorine system, installation of metering facilities to meter both raw water and treated water flow rates, upgrades to electrical controls and instrumentation and miscellaneous piping improvements within the treatment facilities, according to the application.
The project, according to the application, also includes replacing the water distribution piping from the treated water storage tank to Route 147 and the line in Route 147. Route 147 extends the length of the Borough and is the main thoroughfare through the region. Repairing water main breaks in Route 147 is very costly due to the need to interrupt traffic and meeting PennDOT requirements to restore the roadway. Replacing the water line in Route 147 will be a major first step in rehabilitating the Authority’s water distribution system. Installing an 8-inch water line will also resolve pressure and flow problems currently being experienced in the system.
Subsequent phases to replace aging transmission and distribution piping will be completed as funding allows. The Authority intends to replace the entire transmission and distribution systems, according to the application.
The Locust Gap pump station was recently rehabilitated including two new pumps' piping systems and a control panel. During the construction of that project, it was observed that there were higher than normal flow rates into the pump station during off-peak times. While monitoring the flow into the pump station, it is apparent that there is an inflow and infiltration problem within the system and will place unnecessary stress on the new pumps, reducing the life span, unless corrected, according to the authority's application for CDBG funding.
The township plans to contract with an engineer to manage and analyze a sewer televising and rehabilitation study. The engineer's services would entail the bidding and procurement of services of a televising contract. Management of the closed-circuit televising (CCTV) phase including on-site visits to address any issues that arise in the field that requires the engineer on-site, according to the application.
The plan is to review the CCTV recordings and inspection reports and inspection reports and prepare a detailed technical summary of the CCTV operations completed, highlighting and identifying areas of needed repairs and recommending potential rehabilitation/and/or replacement of infrastructure; prepare mapping exhibit identifying sewer mains/laterals/manholes that require rehabilitation or replacement; prepare a detailed engineer's opinion of the probable cost associated with recommended rehabilitation and/or replacement; and prepare technical memorandum with recommendations for future sewer rehabilitation and/or replacement, according to the application.