SELINSGROVE — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch has withdrawn felony sex charges filed against a Selinsgrove man due to the manner in which the case came about.
Donald Kizer, of Milton, has created several fake profiles in order to catch alleged pedophiles and reported them to police across the Valley. In some instances, criminal charges have been filed.
A latest incident involved Dennis W. Swineford, 73, of Selinsgrove, who allegedly arranged in an online communication to have sex with a 15-year-old boy who was in fact Kizer.
Kizer went to Selinsgrove borough police after meeting with Swineford at an arranged location and confronting him, court records said.
Police filed charges of felony dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor lewdness against Swineford.
However at the preliminary hearing, all charges were withdrawn by the prosecution.
Piecuch said the manner in which the alleged evidence was obtained is "very problematic."
Pennsylvania state police "have discouraged these types of confrontations," he said, referring to vigilante predator hunters.
"Leave the police work to trained professionals," said Piecuch. "I know there are good intentions and I want to get pedophiles off the street, but there are legal and ethical rules we have to follow."
And, he added, there is danger in confronting potential criminals.
"Someone is going to get hurt, or killed," said Piecuch.
In the event that someone has information about a potential crime, he said, call police.
"Don't take matters into your own hands," Piecuch said.