DANVILLE — A 20-year-old from Danville, charged last year with having sex with two underage girls, pleaded guilty Monday in Montour County Court to statutory sexual assault and corruption of a minor.
Dade G. Ballard, 20, remains locked up in the Montour County Prison and entered his plea via videoconference.
After questioning by Judge Gary E. Norton, Ballard pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault for having sex with a 13-year-old girl in Danville between Dec. 30, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020, and to the corruption charge related to an incident with a 15-year-old girl in Mahoning Township between May 1 and May 25 of 2020. Ballard was 19 at the time.
Norton told him he would be evaluated by the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine if he is a sexually violent predator. The judge told Ballard he could be found to be a Tier II Sexual Offender, which would require him to register his address and other information with the state police for 25 years.
He will be sentenced at a later date.