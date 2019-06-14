COAL TWP. — Christina Marquez was excited, much like her fellow Shamokin Area High School seniors also waiting in the gym on Thursday night.
Graduation night had finally arrived.
"I'm excited to start the rest of my life, go to college," said Marquez, of Coal Township, who is heading to Mansfield University to major in music education.
Madison Foulds, of Shamokin, was "extremely excited." She will major in aerospace engineering at Penn State University.
"I hope to work for NASA," she said.
"My plan is I'm just going to be a bum till I decide to go to college to be an elementary school teacher," said Jacob Shoup, of Ranshaw, who was sitting on the gym floor in his cap and gown waiting to head into the auditorium.
Or, he said, he might join the Air Force to work with computers.
Moments later, he and his fellow class members processed to the auditorium, where the Class of 2019 looked back on its accomplishments with an eye to the future.
Class President Blake Zalar spoke of past school days and how high school provided some of the best, worst and most embarrassing times.
Quoting basketball great Michael Jordan, Zalar said, "Don't be afraid to fail, be afraid not to try."
Class Vice President Quinn Rollman covered the present.
He said, "As you continue forward and attain new accomplishments, never forget where you came from."
Class secretary and Salutatorian Abigail Nye spoke of the future, saying, "Maybe your high school experience wasn't what you desired it to be, but this is our chance to write new stories for ourselves."
Marshall Buggy was class valedictorian.
High school Principal Todd Hockenbroch told the class, "Starting now, you control your life. You can achieve and do anything you want."
He told them to set goals and "Don't let negative people bring you down."
Hockenbroch presented the 142 graduates to district Superintendent Chris Venna before diplomas were distributed.