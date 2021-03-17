SHAMOKIN — The city of Shamokin was awarded $130,000 in state grant money to fund a hydrologic and hydraulic study to determine if the proposed changes to the flood zone are accurate.
State Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and state Rep. Kurt A. Masser (R-107) announced on Tuesday the Act 47 award through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) would assist in completing a key flood zone study.
Under a proposed change to a Federal Emergency Management Agency flood map, 234 residential and commercial structures in Shamokin would be added to the 100-year flood zone. This would quadruple the impacted area within the town, including areas that haven’t seen flooding in recent history. Flood insurance on these properties would be cost prohibitive for most of the affected residents.
“I want to thank Governor Tom Wolf, DCED and, particularly, Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello, for ensuring these crucial funds make it to the City of Shamokin,” said Gordner. “This should help to limit the impact of the flood zone changes only to those properties that truly require it, which will allow us to continue seeking investment in the town of Shamokin.”
“The proposed federal changes will cripple downtown Shamokin and its revitalization efforts as it seeks to pull itself out of Act 47 status,” said Masser. “I am confident that this study will be beneficial for city planners and the residents of Shamokin.”
Act 47 grants are administered by DCED and are provided to financially distressed local governments that meet certain financial indicators. These grants are provided for financial and technical assistance for financial recovery and development of recovery plans.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER