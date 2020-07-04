SHAMOKIN — Shamokin Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and Mayor John Brown, along with 50 volunteers, decided to give residents a break from pandemic woes and hold a July 4th party Saturday.
The two city leaders also opened a section of the city with the help of other councilmembers when they passed an open container ordinance in designated areas so residents could listen to music, drink alcohol and watch a smaller version of the annual fireworks show.
"We needed to do something for our residents," Seidel, director of parks and recreation, said. "I went to the mayor and we talked and then, all of a sudden, we were planning an event we had canceled."
City Council originally canceled the July 4 celebration after not knowing what Gov. Tom Wolf was going to do with Northumberland County during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Then we went green," Brown said. "We took so much from our residents already that I agreed with Councilwoman Seidel and we started to plan."
On Saturday afternoon, residents headed to Claude Kehler Park to hear live music.
Visitors wore masks and Seidel's husband, Erik Seidel, one of the volunteers for the day, was checking temperatures.
"We have so many precautions in place," Jennifer Seidel said. "We made sure we were prepared for everything."
Less than a few blocks away, Glenn Knarr Fireworks, of Shamokin, was preparing the display that was a shortened and less amount of major fireworks.
Jennifer Seidel and Brown said the city was setting off fireworks in three different locations so that residents could watch from different areas instead of all coming downtown.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:45 p.m. in the municipal parking lot off Market Street, followed by another show in the post office parking lot at 10 p.m. and a third and final display in the lot behind Claude Kehler Park at 10:15 p.m.
Several streets were closed through the day and the open container ordinance, which allowed people to drink and walk within designated areas, takes effect from 7 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.
Jennifer Seidel and Brown both said they spoke with Chief Darwin Tobias and police were prepared in case of any incidents.
"This is so awesome and to have a fireworks display through all of this COVID-19 is something I applaud Councilwoman Seidel and the mayor for," Arthur Tomkey, of Coal Township, said. "They did a great job and should be commended."