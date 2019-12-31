SHAMOKIN — Shamokin City Council on Monday passed the 2020 budget that maintains a rate of 35 mills for real estate and 2 percent earned income tax.
The $4,255,489 budget was unanimously approved by Mayor John Brown and council members Scott Roughton, Charles Verano and Barbara Moyer during a Monday morning special meeting. Councilman Dan McGaw was absent, according to city administrator Robert Slaby.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Dec. 4 approved the city's petition to keep millage rates 5 mills above the maximum millage rate and 1 percent above the maximum earned income tax, which would allow the city to generate nearly $800,000 in revenue to balance the 2020 budget. It is the 12th consecutive year that the city was approved for the higher millage rate of 35 mills and the sixth year for the EIT at 2 percent.
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially stressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes. The state Department of Economic Development and the Act 47 consultants on Dec. 19 presented the city with a three-year exit plan from Act 47 that recommends a workforce reduction, less paid time off and limited employee health care.
The council members also approved the hiring of Wesley Fleming as a full-time police officer, bringing the city up to a full complement of 11 officers, Slaby said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER