The Shamokin Area School District agreed through mediation with the state Office of Open Records to comply with a Right to Know request by The Daily Item seeking paid coaches' text messages and emails to students.
District solicitor Tim Bowers met with The Daily Item and Office of Open Records attorney Jill Wolfe in a phone mediation on Nov. 5.
It was agreed that the district would comply and Bowers would be the district representative who would be reviewing the text messages and emails.
Eight of nine school districts have now complied with the Right to Know request originally filed by the newspaper on Aug. 21 and 22.
The Line Mountain School District denied the request. The Daily Item appealed the decision and is now waiting on the state Office of Open Records to issue a final determination. Either Line Mountain or The Daily Item can appeal that decision to Northumberland County Court.
Bowers said he spoke to Shamokin Area School District business manager and Right to Know Officer Karen Colangelo and she agreed to the terms.
The last Right to Know filed to the district by The Daily Item cost taxpayers more than $10,000 in legal fees, according to district bills.
That Right to Know was seeking emails and text messages from former transition coordinator Jim Zack.
The district originally refused to turn over the documents and district officials said the information was not public and contained student's names. The district eventually complied, after several meditation sessions. The information showed a total of 1,296 emails were reviewed but Colangelo only sent 86 to the paper.
Colangelo said nearly 600 of the total emails were PIAA related and were all sent or received by Zack.
Zack is the president of the board for the PIAA and also the head of District IV. Zack has since retired from the district but was retained as a substitute teacher. Zack was also hired as an assistant football coach in the Lewisburg Area School District. According to PIAA officials, being the head of PIAA does not conflict with coaching in any districts
Colangelo announced earlier this year a policy was going to be put in place for district employees conducting outside work, including PIAA work, on school time.
Months later Colangelo said no policy was ever put in place by board members.
Bowers said the process of gathering new information can take time. Bowers also said all coaches were made aware not to delete the information the newspaper was seeking.
By law, once a request is made and until the Office of Open Records makes a decision, all information must be saved.
The Daily Item would have the option of challenging the information the district provides through Northumberland County Court.
Shikellamy, Milton, Warrior Run, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel provided the newspaper with the information within the last two months.
Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle said the process took time but was a good exercise for districts to look at policies and procedures.
Bendle said he had no issues checking the information and found minor infractions with the way the district was communicating with students. Bendle said the district has since been discussing purchasing different software to keep all messaging with students monitored.
Milton Superintendent Cathy Keegan agreed with Bendle.
“Legislation has established our parameters for appropriate communication and behavior,” Keegan said. “It is always good to inspect what is expected. The Daily Item Right To Know request caused the Milton Area School District to do exactly that — inspect what is legally expected.”