SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin Community Pool will remain closed through the summer of 2020, in addition to the cancellation of the Music in the Park and July 4 firework display.
Shamokin City Council members voted Tuesday, in a special meeting via Facebook, to close the pool for the year.
Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel said, due to COVID-19, the insurance company will not cover anyone that may get sick should the pool remain open.
Mayor John Brown said he was disappointed.
"The pool is one of the things we offer our residents and this is a shame," he said. "But we have no easy way to try to open it this summer."
The city's Music in The Park series and the July 4 fireworks display, which draws thousands to Shamokin, were also canceled due to COVID-19.
"July 4 with the fireworks display is one of the most fun days of the year for all of us," Seidel said. "We all look forward to it every year and this all breaks my heart."