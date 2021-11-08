SHAMOKIN — Shamokin City Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel announced her resignation on Monday night, citing ugly politics and its effects on herself and her family.
At the end of the public meeting Monday night, Seidel read a prepared statement that her resignation would be effective Dec. 31. Seidel, a Democrat, began serving as a councilwoman in January 2020 and had two more years on council.
Seidel said she tried to serve with the best intentions and loved to help people, but she does not like who she has become.
“I used to be happy and have a positive outlook on life,” she said. “I gave the benefit of the doubt to every person that I met, and I believed that deep down, almost all people were good. Slowly, those qualities, the very things that make me who I am, have begun to fade away, and I do not like what that looks like. Politics is an ugly business and I did not realize the toll it would take on my well being and the personal relationships in my life.”
Seidel, who lost to Republican Richard Ulrich 734-391 for mayor of Shamokin in last week’s general election, did not name any one person or instance in her resignation letter, but she is the alleged victim of terroristic threats by Joseph Leschinskie Jr., who won one of two city council seats last week. Leschinskie has bail restrictions that ban him from attending public city council meetings and being within 100 feet of Seidel, who he allegedly threatened.
Leschinskie is facing five misdemeanor charges related to threatening Seidel and her husband Eric in September 2020 after a council meeting: two counts of terroristic threats and three counts of disorderly conduct; and three summary counts of disorderly conduct. Leschinskie had planned to file for an emergency injunction in the courts, asking for the 100-foot restraining order to be lifted so he could serve on city council.
“I want to publicly apologize to my husband, my daughters, my mother and my family and friends for the nightmare that their lives have become while I was busy working so hard to make other people’s lives better,” Seidel said. “I thank them for all their support and love over these last three years. Please know, each and every one of you are everything to me, and no elected position, nothing in the world is more important than all of you.”
Seidel said she has been failing to listen to God about the plans for her life.
Solicitor Frank Konopka said the new council in 2021 would have to fill the vacancy within 30 days. Otherwise, it would go to the courts to be filled, he said.
However, he said, there’s a question of whether there will be three or four council members come January. Council members Barbara Moyer and Scott Roughton and the new mayor will be seated without issue, but Leschinskie may not be legally able to serve, he said.
Leschinskie is a convicted felon, having pleaded guilty in 2009 to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine, which bars him from serving as an elected official. It is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney’s office first. If pursued, the case would be put in front of a judge and the penalty would be removal from office.
If Leschinskie cannot serve, that would be another council seat the new council would have to fill, said Konopka.