A married Shamokin couple and a Sunbury resident are among four individuals facing felony charges after Shamokin police busted up a prostitution ring Thursday.
James E. Wright III, 38, and his wife, Brooke Wright, 40, both of East Dewart Street, face felony counts of promoting prostitution, felony charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors.
Shamokin police also say Cory E. Hoover, 41, 11th Street, Sunbury, faces charges of promoting prostitution and patronizing prostitutes along with felonies of corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.
Beth Ann Smith, 32, of Yardley, faces two felony charges of prostitution and one felony of criminal use of a communication facility.
All of them were taken into custody Thursday at the Dewart Street home where police say the prostitution was taking place, according to police.
The Wrights and Hoover were arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Thursday afternoon and were all sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail.
Smith is being charged through summons and will not be arraigned on the charges.
According to police, Smith called police in the early morning hours Thursday, saying she was being forced to have sex with a man for money at the Dewart Street home.
Officers arrived and spoke with Smith who told police she was being “pimped out” to a male named Cory, police said.
Smith told police the Wrights picked her up at a hospital in Norristown and brought her to their residence Monday, officers said. Smith said she received a text on Tuesday from Brooke Wright telling her to get cleaned up and take a shower and James Wright texted her asking her if she wanted to “make some money,” police said.
When the couple returned with Hoover, Smith and Hoover had sex and Smith was given $300, which she turned over to the Wrights, police said. Smith said she agreed to have sex because she wanted to have a place to live, police said.
Officers spoke to Hoover and the Wrights and Hoover said he had sex with Smith on Monday and that he gave Smith $140, according to police.
Hoover told police the Wright couple wanted him to pay them for having sex with Smith or Brooke Wright. Shamokin police said the Wright couple did not speak with officers and asked for an attorney. All will appear before Gembic on the charges on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.