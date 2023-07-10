SHAMOKIN DAM — Borough residents and business owners may notice a slight change in water pressure or taste as the borough’s elevated water tank undergoes a complete rehabilitation.
The work will begin Thursday and the 22-year-old water tank will be out of service for about six weeks, Borough Manager Ed Hovenstine said.
The borough’s water will be supplied by the main reservoir, he said. Since water reserves will drop about 25 percent during the project, residents are asked to conserve water.
Customers may notice pressure fluctuation, differences in taste and odor, and slight discoloration in their water, primarily in the beginning of the project, due to the source change from the elevated tank to the main reservoir.
“These issues are normal in this type of operational change,” Hovenstine said.
Any extreme differences should be reported to the borough at 570-743-7565 as soon as possible.
—MARCIA MOORE