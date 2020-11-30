SUNBURY — The case against a 24-year-old Shamokin man facing homicide by vehicle charges while high on marijuana in Shamokin is likely headed toward trial, according to the defense attorney on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Conflict Counsel Jim Best, of Sunbury, and Miguel Angel Torres Jr., of East Race Street, appeared in front of Judge Hugh Jones to request permission for Torres to seek employment while he is on house arrest. Torres, who is facing felony homicide by vehicle by DUI, felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor DUI charges, a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and two summary traffic violations, posted bail on Oct. 6.
"The case is proceeding normally," Best told Jones. "It's a serious and complicated case and will probably go to trial."
Torres, whose bail was changed from $50,000 cash to unsecured in October, is on house arrest and is fitted with an electronic ankle monitor. He also has two other unrelated drug cases in which he is under supervision.
Jones denied Best's original request since Monday was the first he had the case in front of him, but gave Best the option to file the motion again moving forward. Best also noted that he was still waiting on discovery evidence.
Shamokin Police said Torres was unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26 traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. The accident resulted in the death of 66-year-old Sharon Adams.
Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams' vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.