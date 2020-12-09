Shamokin installs official, certified Santa mailbox

By Justin Strawser
SHAMOKIN — The city of Shamokin is an official drop-off point for letters to Santa Claus.
The Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities, Best Cleaners, Shamokin Lions Club, city Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel, and Jamie and Nash Yerkes joined forces to put up a mailbox located at Market and Independence streets across from M&T Bank. Letters submitted by Dec. 18 will be answered by Santa.
“People are looking for things to do,” said Jeanne Shaffer, executive director of the Northumberland County Council for the Arts.
“Everything has been locked down due to COVID,” she said. “We haven’t had any Christmas shows or exhibits. We thought we could do this to help the community and keep our name out there.”
Anyone sending a letter must have their names and return addresses because each letter will get a small gift. The sponsors will cover the cost of postage.
The annual Downtown Christmas event was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At that event, children could have sent letters to Santa. With the event canceled this year, Shaffer said the Council wanted to do something for the children.
The mailbox was put up on Friday and had nine letters by Saturday night. The post advertising the mailbox had 4,000 hits on Facebook, said Shaffer.
“People are interested and sharing it,” she said. “The goal is to have it be an annual event.”
Seidel said she was excited to be a part of setting up the mailbox and the community support already coming in for it.
“It’s a great project in a strange year,” she said. “Anything we can do for the kids to make Christmas a little brighter and a little more normal is great.”