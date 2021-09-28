SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library is hosting events for teens and adults on Sept. 30 and Oct. 19.
Trinket Dish Craft will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Book Bingo will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the library, at 210 Independence St., Shamokin. For children, preschool storytime and movement is held every Monday at 10 a.m.
The library has also instituted new hours of operation: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 12 noon to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
A newly installed stairlift is now available for gaining access to the library’s second floor made possible by a grant through the Degenstein Foundation.
A new initiative for contributing to the library is now available in the form of the “Birthday Book Club” where a family member or friend can place a donation that will be used to purchase a new book. When the book is added to the collection the child will be notified of the title and the donor and a book plate will be placed inside the book indicating the name of the child and the donor.
To attend the Trinket Dish Craft event, sign up at the library or by calling 570-648-3202. For all other programs, no sign up is required. Find out more information on Facebook.