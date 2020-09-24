SUNBURY — A Shamokin resident faces misdemeanor terroristic threat charges after Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said the man threatened a city councilwoman after a meeting on Sept. 14.
Joe Leschinskie, 36, of Pine St., was arrested Thursday in Shamokin and arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey at around 12 p.m.
Leschinskie was released on $5,000 secured bail.
In a criminal complaint filed by Stark, the detective said after a Sept. 14 City Council meeting Leschinskie attempted to provoke a physical altercation with Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel and her husband.
Stark said Leschinskie used obscene language and threatened to harm Seidel and her husband, according to the charges.
Stark interviewed other individuals who said the incident started at the council meeting and then continued outside in the back of the Shamokin Police Station.
City Council meetings are held at the Shamokin Emergency Squad Room located directly behind the police station near Franklin Street.
Stark said he was provided a video of the incident that was taken by a private citizen the night of the meeting.
Another witness who said she attended the meeting said Leschinskie started to become agitated at the meeting with Seidel, according to Stark.
Following the meeting, the woman told Stark she heard a heated argument at the council table involving Leschinskie, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman then called for Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias, who attends council meetings, to intervene, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman said the chief had to forcefully remove Leschinskie out of the room, according to the criminal complaint.
City Administrator Robert Slaby said he witnessed Leschinskie come to a table Seidel was sitting at during the meeting and watched Leschinskie begin to yell and scream at her, according to the criminal complaint.
Slaby told Stark that Leschinskie yelled at Seidel and called her vulgarities, according to the complaint.
According to Slaby, Leschinskie told Seidel's husband he would "get him in a dark alley," according to the complaint.
Leschinskie was asked to provide a statement but Stark said Leschinskie declined.
Leschinskie said after the arraignment he was "absolutely, positively, 100-percent not guilty."
Leschinskie said he will be seeking a private attorney to represent him the case.
Leschinskie will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Sept. 29 for a preliminary hearing.