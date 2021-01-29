SUNBURY — Police in Luzerne County arrested a Shamokin man accused of attempting to solicit sex from who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Gary Kerstetter, 52, sent sexually explicit messages beginning Jan. 21 to a social media account he thought belonged to a teen girl, police said. He suggested they meet at a hotel, according to a criminal affidavit. The account was being monitored by a Kingston Borough police officer, police said, adding that Kerstetter initiated contact.
Kerstetter agreed to be interviewed by officers at the police station on Jan. 28 and admitted to sending the messages and attempting to meet a teen girl for sex, the affidavit states.
Police charged Kerstetter with felony counts of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility. He’s held in Luzerne County jail on $75,000 cash bail.