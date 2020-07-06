SUNBURY — A Shamokin man who pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of indecent assault was sentenced to time served but will remain incarcerated on other charges brought against him when he was free on bail.
On Monday, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Hunter James Dannheimer, 20, of Shamokin, to time served — 10 months and four days — to 23 months in county prison. He was granted immediate parole but was not released from prison since he has been unable to make the $75,000 cash bail on the second set of charges filed in May.
During the sentencing hearing, defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, informed the judge that Dannheimer planned to withdraw the guilty plea if he was not sentenced to time served. Saylor agreed, imposing the terms and also ordering Dannheimer to pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees.
Police said Dannheimer raped the victim on Dec. 4, 2018, while she was sleeping. The victim was in her 50s, police said.
Dannheimer, who pleaded guilty to the charge in December, did not offer any statements during the hearing on Monday. Three other charges, including a felony rape and felony sexual assault, were dropped as part of the plea deal.
In October, Saylor granted the bail modification from $100,000 to $1 after a defense motion for reduction due to a Rule 600 violation. Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.
According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
Dannheimer was free on $1 bail in December when police said he started dating a 14-year-old girl from Kulpmont late last year. Police said he lied about his age to the girl and her mother, having claimed he was only 16, lied to his own family about the girl's age and attempted to inappropriately touch the girl after she said no.
Dannheimer faces the following charges: A felony count of unlawful contact with a minor, a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person age 16 or under.
Dannheimer is scheduled for a status conference on the second set of charges in front of Saylor at 9:15 a.m. July 20.