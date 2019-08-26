A Shamokin man faces terroristic threats charges after he said he would kill a woman in the street, according to city police.
Richard White, 33, was arrested Sunday morning following a domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Kase Street, according to court documents.
Police received calls that a male and female were fighting and the male was throwing things in the street.
A second 911 caller said the male threatened to kill the female in the street before police arrive, according to Shamokin officers.
Officers spoke to the victim and then to White, who told officers, "let's do this, I'm ready to go jail," police said.
White told officers he was drunk and got in a fight with the woman but that he did not threaten to kill anyone, according to court documents.
Officers interviewed multiple witnesses. One told police the fight woke up his family and that he heard White yelling he was going to kill the woman, police said.
A second witness said they heard White saying the woman was "going to die," according to police.
White faces misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment. He appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.