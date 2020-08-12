SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent is headed to trial in November.
Michael Robinson, 57, of Shamokin, appeared with defense attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, in front of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson on Wednesday. Both Ulmer and Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said they were ready for trial in both of Robinson's cases.
Robinson on Aug. 12 and 13, 2019, identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest city council members at Shamokin and Sheriff Bob Wolfe at the county courthouse, according to court documents.
He also provoked a fight inside the prison, police said.
Robinson is scheduled for jury selection on Nov. 12 and a trial on Nov. 13 for the original misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and two counts of disrupting a meeting. He is scheduled for jury selection on Dec. 3 and a trial on Dec. 4 on the charges of two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Ulmer said Robinson would not be taking a plea bargain.
"There's less chance in a plea in the first case than my hair growing back," Ulmer told the judge.
Robinson is free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6 bail reduction hearing.