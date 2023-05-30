SUNBURY — A Shamokin resident will now appeal to the state Superior Court after a Northumberland County judge denied his request to dismiss a jury conviction of recording a trooper’s testimony during a 2019 court hearing.
Joseph Leschinskie Jr., 38, was denied by Senior Judge Harold Woelfel during a hearing Tuesday, after Leschiskie's attorney Michael O'Donnell argued there was not sufficient evidence in the case for a conviction.
The case began on Jan. 4, 2019, when President Judge Paige Rosini found Leschinskie guilty of a traffic violation, which was filed by state police at Stonington relating to a June 2018 incident. Following the hearing, witnesses said Leschinskie bragged to a state trooper and two other law enforcement officials that the “Superior Court will like this” and then played the recording of a trooper’s testimony from his phone.
Leschinskie took the case to trial and was convicted of recording in the courtroom.
Woelfel denied O'Donnell's motions to dismiss the charges, and now the case will proceed to the state Superior Court.
O'Donnell argued Leschinskie had the constitutional right to record his proceedings.
Woelfel said the state legislator passed a law saying no one can record in a courtroom and thus denied O'Donnell's request.