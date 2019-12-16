SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man is on a list of 131 individuals seeking a governor's pardon for his two 2009 felony convictions of drug possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Joe Leschinskie Jr., 35, of Shamokin, was convicted in 2009 after pleading guilty to the charges. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest and 21 months of supervised probation.
Leschinskie is on state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's list of people who will appear before the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons for a hearing on Dec. 18.
According to the board's website, a governor's pardon "constitutes total forgiveness by the state, makes the crime as if it never happened and allows a job applicant to deny he was ever convicted of the crime without worry of any sanction."
Fetterman said testimony will be heard and the pardon applications and 15 life-sentence commutation requests will be voted on Dec. 18 through Dec. 20.
Fetterman said the smaller hearings are something that he is looking forward to.
"These are not about any crazy crimes," Fetterman told The Daily Item on Monday. "This is the run-of-the-mill stupid things that happened to someone 10, 15, 20 years ago."
Leschinskie was arrested in May 2008 by the Northumberland County Drug Task Force after investigators set up a controlled buy with a confidential informant, according to police.
Leschinskie was attempting to sell one gram of cocaine, but Leschinskie was arrested a month after the controlled buy as part of a drug task force sweep, according to police.
Since that time, Leschinskie has run for mayor of Shamokin and city council, been appointed to various community boards in Shamokin and earned his GED in May 2018.
Leschinskie lost both bids for public office.
Leschinskie said since his arrest he has not been in trouble, except for an incident at the Northumberland County Courthouse earlier this year. He was charged for audio recording his hearing on a traffic violation.
Leschinskie currently faces misdemeanor charges of audio-video recording of a court proceeding, obstruction of law and disorderly conduct.
Leschinskie's next court appearance on the charges is on Jan. 14.
"These hearings are for people who are living the best life they can and want a chance to start over to become better parents or better employees," Fetterman said. "I think this is an economic development tool and you don't know how many times I have heard about people who can't get a better job because they have something on their record that is holding them back.
"No one would want to be judged on their worst day."
Leschinskie said he applied for the pardon because he wants a second chance at life.
"I have found that my road to being a better person and productive citizen is to constantly give back to my community," he said. "I have a great support system at home. I understand the mistakes I made as an immature youth, and have grown into a family man, and productive member of society. Unfortunately, with my felony convictions, I am unable to move forward with certain employment opportunities, coaching youth sports and being accepted in my community."
Leschinskie was elected to the Northumberland County Republican Committee, as a representative of Shamokin's 5th Ward in the 107th Congressional District in 2018.
He also serves on Shamokin's Landlord Tenant Board and was appointed unanimously by Shamokin City Council in December 2016.
Leschinskie applied for the pardon in Oct. 2017.
"In Oct. 2018, I received a letter that my pardon was finally filed," he said. "All I am asking for is a second chance in life because, quite honestly, I wasn't ready for the first one. I am grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to speaking with the board."