SUNBURY — Accused killer Andre Stone will learn his fate Wednesday when the 40-year-old Shamokin man's trial will end after he agreed to a bench trial in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Last week, Stone waived his right to a jury trial in front of his peers and opted instead to have his case heard by a judge, who will be the sole person to determine the outcome of the trial.
Stone, who is accused of killing his girlfriend Dawn Latsha, was scheduled for a two-day trial which began on Tuesday and will end Wednesday.
Stone appeared in court Tuesday. He sat still and stared straight ahead as Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko testified he received a call from the 911 center on April 14, 2020, telling him he needed to return to the station because there was a male there wanting to tell the officer he had just killed his girlfriend.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Mike Seward played a 30-minute audio-recorded interview with Stone where the man could be heard speaking with Siko.
"Tell me what happened today," Siko said to Stone in the recording.
"I killed her," Stone replied.
Public Defender Michael Showers is representing Stone.
Stone remains a county inmate without bail after Shamokin police said he walked into the police station and admitted to strangling Latsha, to death. Police found Latsha at the South Market Street home minutes later, officers said.
Shamokin officer Ray Siko said Stone showed him a cellphone picture of the woman on the floor and said, “I killed my girlfriend. I couldn’t take it anymore and I strangled her,” according to testimony.
Stone is charged with criminal homicide and felony counts of aggravated assault and strangulation.
The trial is set to resume at 9:30 a.m.