SHAMOKIN — Shamokin Mayor candidate Jennifer Seidel, a Democrat, filed her campaign finance report Thursday, six days after the Oct. 22 due date.
Seidel left an $80 deposit in case there were penalties, according to Northumberland County Board of Elections Chief Registrar Nate Savidge. Seidel later confirmed Savidge’s report. She is taking on Republican nominee Richard Ulrich for the position of Shamokin mayor. The late fee is $10 per day.
Savidge said no one has made an official complaint to the office, but if there is a complaint, it gets sent to the district attorney’s office. If there is nothing criminal found in a complaint, it gets sent back to the election board office and fines can be levied from there.
Savidge said other candidates have been filing late. He said the office has not issued any fines and if none are issued, Seidel’s deposit would be returned.
“In the primary, she last filed a report saying she has taken several thousand dollars in donations and the people have the right to know where it is going,” said Joe Leschinskie, a Republican Shamokin City Council candidate. “She challenged a Republican’s filing years ago and again and if she considers herself a good leader then she should produce the paperwork.”
Seidel and Leschinskie have been in ongoing court proceedings after Leschinskie was arrested by Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark for allegedly threatening Seidel and her husband at a September 2020 City Council meeting.
“I have a full-time job and other family responsibilities plus duties to the city,” Seidel said. “I am a caretaker for someone with cancer who is fighting for her life and between all of this and other commitments, I did not have an opportunity to take the hour and a half out of my schedule to go to the election office until Thursday. I gladly paid the fine and I was late but with the obligations I have, I am human and my concerns were my family, friends, and the city of Shamokin.”