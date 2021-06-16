SHAMOKIN — Two officials in Shamokin City Council want to push Northumberland County to reassess properties across the county.
Mayor John Brown and Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel at Monday night's public meeting said they would consider a lawsuit to compel the county to reassess, which is part of the state's recommendations from the city's exit plan out of Act 47 status. Properties in Northumberland County have not had a reassessment since 1972, meaning all property taxes are based on figures from 49 years ago.
"Do I think it (assessment) is the solution to all our problems? No. Do I think it will be a help to our and other municipality problems? Yes," said Brown, who is not running for re-election. "I don't want to get involved in a lawsuit. The best answer, to me, was Home Rule to get out of Act 47. Now I don't have that option anymore. I have to look at other options."
The answer was prompted by a question at the public meeting from former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi, also a resident of Coal Township. The council members originally discussed it at a previous workshop meeting.
As part of the Act 47 protection program since July 2014, the city is considered a financially distressed municipality, which allows the city to avoid bankruptcy, secure state interest-free loan assistance, and budgetary oversight and authorizes the collection of higher taxes. Voters in May struck down a Home Rule referendum that might have allowed the city to maintain the earned income tax rate of 2 percent and take advantage of other revenue-generating options it can’t explore under the Third Class City Code. This would have allowed the city the opportunity to exit Act 47 status, according to Act 47 officials.
A reassessment could help the city make up an anticipated $800,000 shortfall. Cutting staff, such as police, should not be considered, Brown said.
Brown said pushing for county-wide reassessment is included in the Act 47 exit plan. The city sent out a letter last year without a response. At a Home Rule meeting earlier this year, Coal Township Commissioner Craig Fetterman told city officials that Monroe County was successfully sued by a municipality to reassess.
"The judge overwhelmingly sided with the municipality and forced reassessment," said Brown.
Brown brought it up again at a city workshop meeting that the potential for a lawsuit had precedence. Word got around and Clausi brought it up at the regular public meeting, said Brown.
Seidel said council members signed a legal agreement with the state to follow through on their recommendations, one of which was exploring the reassessment. Seidel said it is the council's responsibility to do.
"I'm looking to pursue that option for that one very specific reason," she said. "We had a really good solution to our problems and it didn't pan out. To keep EIT tax in Shamokin, that option has been taken away from us. One of the options in recommendations for the exit plan is we had to pursue reassessment. We all signed that."
Seidel said she would be significantly impacted because she would expect she would have trouble paying increased property taxes after a reassessment.
"This is not the option I want for the future of Shamokin, but we're contractually bound to pursue it," she said. "I don't think we can tackle it alone. I think other municipalities should follow through too."
Brown said the city will be meeting with the state to discuss Act 47 exit plan again. He doesn't think the idea of pursuing reassessment or a legal battle to force it has any steam right now.
"Nobody wants to get into a legal fight with the county, but it is what it is," he said. "We have to make a decision out of very few choices. If I tried to bring this to a meeting for a vote now, I don't think I would have the votes for it."
Council members Barbara Moyer, Charles Verano and Scott Roughton all said they do not support such a measure at this time and would want to gather more information before committing to a stance.
County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said Brown and Seidel's comments come as a surprise because no one from the city came to the county to discuss it yet.
"A reassessment is a cost to the county of about $5-7 million," said Schiccatano. "Is it something that should be done? Yes. But we just finished the prison project and we started the courthouse project. It's not good timing right now."
Shamokin's financial troubles are longtime and ongoing, said Schiccatano.
"A reassessment doesn't give them more tax revenue," he said. "It gives them the opportunity to raise taxes without going to court. I don't think it's good for anyone. If we have to borrow money, that will be a burden on all taxpayers. It's not a good thing at this time."
Clausi, who served eight years as county commissioner between 2008 and 2015, said he is opposed to reassessment.
"Everybody in Northumberland County is going to get hurt," he said. "Taxes are going to go up."