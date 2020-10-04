SHAMOKIN — Brad Howe unfolded a promotional map of Shamokin businesses Saturday and leaned slightly off his all-terrain vehicle to show his son, Cody, as they sat parked on the edge of the city streets now routinely open to traffic from off-highway recreational vehicles.
The visitors guide promotes 20 restaurants and diners, 10 service businesses and lodging. That last category is limited only to Shamokin Bed & Breakfast as of now but the site for a pending hotel project is marked as well.
“We wanted to stop and have lunch downtown and obviously help the City of Shamokin which is what this is about,” Howe, of Danville, said. “We usually bring stuff with us but (this) is something different and it made the ride kind of interesting.”
Saturday marked the first day of routine off-highway recreational vehicle (OHRV) traffic in the city. There’d been special access granted periodically over the past two years to gauge how street access would work.
An ordinance adopted by city council allows such traffic within specific zones downtown and on limited parts of the east and west ends of Shamokin. Road signs mark OHRV-permitted streets.
OHRVs are allowed Fridays to Sundays from 9 a.m. until 30 minutes prior to sunset, with access granted to those riding at the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area (AOAA) and those living locally.
The AOAA park as a whole is about 8,500 acres — featuring 375 miles of trails stretched across forest and reclaimed coal lands in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships in lower Northumberland County. The park is bisected near the trailhead by Route 125 in Coal Township.
Riders using city streets must follow traffic laws just as motorists. They must be licensed and have their vehicle registered with the state. Fines for violating city ordinance range from $150 to $500.
“This is the new Shamokin, right now. This is the beginning of our revitalization,” Forrest Curran, owner of the Ale House Bar & Grill on Independence Street, said. “More people are coming into town saying, ‘I want to be here, I want to invest here.’”
Kathy Vetovich, who owns Heritage Restaurant on Market Street, also heads the Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization. As businesses, particularly service industry businesses, fold during the coronavirus pandemic, Vetovich said there’s been nine new businesses open. Not all are direct offshoots of the interest in the AOAA, she added.
“There are people from out of town coming back into Shamokin. Yes, the (all-terrain vehicles) and people this should draw in are going to increase the businesses even more but, it’s already started and it’s not just centered around ATVs.”
The impact may not be outwardly obvious, at least not Saturday. Just a handful of OHRVs crossed onto the streets from a AOAA trail portal just behind Independence Street, the main street in the downtown. By lunchtime, a smattering of riders stopped for food at the Ale House. The streets were quiet and seemed as if little has changed.
Dave Porzi, AOAA operations director, said avoiding a deluge of riders at once in the town was a good thing. There were about 600 riders on site Saturday, he added. Access and interest will take time to build, he said, adding he planned to call around to different businesses to gauge how they fared.
Mayor John Brown, a former city police officer, wasn’t always a supporter, not until he was convinced of the potential economic impact on the city — new businesses, more tax revenue, property investment. He acknowledged tensions remain among some locals who still are opposed to the AOAA for varied reasons.
“We’ve had several people looking to invest, looking for buildings to bring different things downtown. This is one way to get people here and start the tourism end of it. I think we need to give it a little bit of time and give it a chance to grow,” Councilman Scott Roughton said.