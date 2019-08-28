SUNBURY — An 19-year-old Shamokin woman accused of stabbing another woman in the neck and stomach in March pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault in Northumberland County Court on Tuesday.
President Judge Charles Saylor immediately sentenced Summer Dickson, of East Dewart Street, to 11 to 23 months imprisonment and ordered her to pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees. The remaining six charges, including one count of attempted murder of the first degree, will not be processed.
She received credit for 133 days in prison.
The stabbing occurred during the brawl that occurred in the area of Fifth and Mulberry streets on March 30. Officers reported seeing multiple people standing in the middle of Fifth Street and on the porch and sidewalk of a home. Police say the victim and family were grilling outside when a group of people came around the corner with baseball bats, chains and shovels and began to fight. A large brawl broke loose and the victim was stabbed by Dickson, police said.
The fight began with the juveniles but ended with the adults, authorities said.
Shamokin residents Judith Tinsley, 46, and Devon Fleming, 26, both of Dewart Street, Tyasia Braggs, 18, of West Walnut Street, and David Mojica, 23, of West Railroad Street, of Trevorton, and Denaril Spring, 30, of 11th Street, also face pending felony riot and related charges.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER