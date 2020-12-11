Students across the entire Shamokin Area School District and high school students at Shikellamy will study remotely today to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Two Shikellamy High students have tested positive this week, prompting the district to switch to remote learning. A staffer at Line Mountains' junior/senior high has also tested positive. That school will remain open for in-person learning.
Shamokin's shift to remote today is in order to clean all the buildings over the weekend, according to Superintendent Chris Venna.
In a letter submitted to the district website on Thursday, Venna said the decision will allow the district to "deep clean all buildings and take the necessary precautions outlined in the recent DOH guidance. Our plan, as of now, is to return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 14."
"We know the current circumstances are challenging for our students and families," said Venna "They are very challenging circumstances for our teachers and staff as well. Please know that the district will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our students and families. Also, please understand that due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, we may need to revise our plan for our instructional model as new information becomes available from confirmed cases, PDE, DOH and/or the governor’s office and we will be sure to inform you of any necessary changes as soon as possible."
At Shikellamy, Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district received notice of the positive second case on Thursday. The student has not been in the building since Dec. 1. The first positive case was reported Monday.
"According to state guidelines, the high school will have to close Dec. 11 through Dec. 13," he said.
Bendle said the building will be closed for deep cleaning. "All other school buildings in the district are open," he said.
The district is currently working with the Department of Health to identify any close contacts, Bendle said. "Students are expected to log in to the Google Classroom for a full day of instruction on Friday and attendance will be taken," he said.
Contact tracing is underway at Line Mountain after a staffer testing positive at the middle/high school, Superintendent Dave Campbell said on Thursday.
"The Line Mountain School District just received notice of one positive COVID-19 case in the 5-12 building," said Campbell in a media statement. "The 5-12 staff member was last in the building on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Our health professionals and administration determined after contact tracing, that no quarantines are necessary."
The district uses the resources provided by the Department of Health when completing the contact tracing. Additional contact tracing information can be found on the PA Department of Health’s website, Campbell said.
"The district continues to remind the community that three major steps in continuing to protect us as a school community still remain to be wearing face-coverings, social distancing and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms," said Campbell. "If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact with someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home, notify the school and we will work with you to provide your child's schoolwork. We are grateful to our faculty, staff and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."
At Lewisburg, Superintendent Jennifer Polinchock said the district plans to return to in-person instruction on Monday. "Right now, we are reviewing the number of positive cases among those who have been in-person (students with special needs) and staff members who have reported to the schools," she said.
Daily Item reporters Francis Scarcella and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this story.