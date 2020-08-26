SHAMOKIN — The city of Shamokin was selected to be a part of the second annual state Department of Environmental Protection's Local Climate Action Program.
The city will work with intern Maggie Barton, a Bucknell University senior in environmental studies, and Dr. Shaunna Barnhart, Bucknell's director of the Place Studies Program, from now until June 2021 to learn how to measure local greenhouse gas emissions, assess local climate-related vulnerabilities, and develop plans to reduce emissions and manage climate change impacts in their communities. Shamokin is the only municipality in the four-county region to participate out of 21 participants representing 139 municipalities statewide.
"We are excited to be working with them. Anytime someone wants to help us with anything in the city is a good thing," said Shamokin administrative accountant Doreen Annis. "This is something I never thought of before for the city."
Barnhart, who also works as the coordinator for Bucknell’s Coal Region Field Station, informed the city of the program and city officials applied for it. Annis said the program is appropriate with the city's latest approval of brownfield grants to clean up contaminated and blighted properties.
Gov. Tom Wolf has identified climate change as the most critical environmental threat and in 2019 set a statewide goal to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050, according to DEP.
The Local Climate Action Program pairs municipalities with college students for assistance in developing the components of their local climate action plans. DEP enlists ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, a national nonprofit that fosters sustainable development, to provide online training and one-on-one technical assistance to the municipal/student teams. This training is funded by a $49,942 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, according to DEP.
The municipal/student teams will develop greenhouse gas inventories of local building, transportation, agriculture, waste management, and other sectors. They’ll review the strategies and actions recommended in the 2018 Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan and incorporate some of them into their local climate action plans. The teams will work to identify local climate-related vulnerabilities, such as extreme rainfall and extreme heat days. They’ll also conduct public meetings and online surveys to engage community members in the planning process, according to DEP.
Drawing on this information, the municipal/student teams will use a template to draft their local climate action plans, detailing strategies, actions, metrics, and timelines. Plans will include ways to lower greenhouse gas emissions in commercial and residential buildings, energy production, waste management, transportation, agriculture, and other areas, according to DEP.
The teams will then share their plans with community residents and public officials. To become final, a draft plan must be adopted by the local governing body or mayor, according to DEP.
In addition to Bucknell University, students from Susquehanna University, Allegheny College, Dickinson College, Drexel University, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, Muhlenberg College, Penn State University, Shippensburg University, Temple University, University of Pittsburgh, and Wilkes University will participate in the program with other municipalities.