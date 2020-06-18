SHAMOKIN — The annual Shamokin July 4 festivities are back on despite being canceled last month by Shamokin City Council.
Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel voted in favor of canceling the events for safety reasons due to COVID-19, but the decision didn't sit well with her, she said.
"After much discussion about logistics, safety and resources, the Shamokin City Council voted unanimously to have a city-wide Fourth of July celebration," Seidel said.
Seidel and Mayor John Brown came up with the idea, she said.
Then Seidel, director of parks and recreation, began contacting vendors to see if it was possible to put together the event with such short notice, she said.
"Music in the Park organizer, Dave Spotts, was instrumental in the process," she said. "He immediately found three bands to provide entertainment, which will be performed from two stages, at Claude Kehler Park."
Music will begin at 3 p.m. and a list of the bands and performance times will be provided closer to the event, Seidel said.
Glenn Knarr, who usually sets off Shamokin’s annual, aerial fireworks display, will coordinate multiple displays from different areas of the city, Seidel said.
The sites and times will be provided closer to the event, Seidel said.
Council also approved the closure of certain streets and suspended the open container ordinance in those areas from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4.
"The open container holiday is restricted to walking within the designated area."
Glass containers are prohibited, she said.
Seidel said so much has been taken from so many people in Shamokin, that this is the least council could do.
“This is going to be great," she said. "It will give our citizens the opportunity to come out and celebrate as a community. It also gives our local business owners a boost by creating a walking corridor throughout the business district, where they can encourage our citizens to come in and see what they have to offer."
Brown said he is looking forward to the event.
"For so long with this COVID-19 situation we have been (saying) no, no, no, on everything that came before us," Brown said.
"The state guidelines have changed since we went green and Jen (Seidel) and I looked at the green phase state guidelines and we began to think. It bloomed to this and we are all excited."