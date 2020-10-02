SHAMOKIN — Dedicated dual-use of specific city streets in Shamokin for both passenger vehicles and off-highway vehicles begins Saturday.
City council created a dedicated route for OHVs to access businesses in the downtown and nearby sections of Shamokin from the nearby Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area: Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. to 30 minutes before sundown.
Riders must follow traffic laws just as motorists. They must be licensed and have their vehicle registered with the state. Fines for violating city ordinance range from $150 to $500.
The fulltime opening of the dedicated route will be recognized at 10 a.m. Saturday with a ride from the AOAA onto city streets by local officials. Prior to Saturday, access to city streets was granted on an occasional trial basis the last few years to test the potential for fulltime access.
