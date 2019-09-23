LEWISBURG — Police filed charges against three Shamokin residents accused of attempting to smuggle chewing gum, matches, tobacco and a small amount of prescription medication into Union County Prison, according to arrest papers.
The items were secreted inside the waistband of a hooded sweatshirt delivered to the prison inside the county courthouse on Oct. 15, 2018, by Donna M. Shaffer, 42, and Zackery D. Hayes, 23, according to arrest papers.
The sweatshirt was to be given to an inmate, Jason P. Carl, 43, police said.
A prison staffer grew suspicious of the sweatshirt, cut it open and found the items, arrest papers state. The medication, ground into a white powder, tested positive for the seizure and pain medication, gabapentin.
Corporal Shawn Burns, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, charged all three with providing contraband and conspiracy to provide contraband, which are misdemeanor counts. Each was issued a summons to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 24 in Lewisburg district court.
According to arrest papers, Carl initially refused an interview when confronted by Burns but continued asking questions about the sweatshirt. Burns said Carl was being investigated for attempting to smuggle drugs and that his phone calls and the delivery of the sweatshirt were recorded, respectively.
Carl said Shaffer and two others not charged in the incident “probably put seizure medication in the sweatshirt,” the court documents state. Burns listened to audio recordings of Carl’s phone conversations with Shaffer and said, “it is very clear that Carl asked for gabapentin to be delivered to the jail.”
According to arrest papers, Hayes is observed wearing the sweatshirt into the courthouse as Shaffer and two others distract a sheriff’s office K-9 at the entrance. Hayes walks to the bathroom and changes out of the shirt, placing it into a bag and dropping it off at the jail, police said.
A state police crime lab analysis didn’t detect the white powder as a controlled substance but subsequent testing at another laboratory did identify the substance as gabapentin, police said.
The medication is increasingly prescribed as an alternative to opioid pain relievers.