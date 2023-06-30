Tonight is the night when we all stand at the height of new beginnings. We have finally reached the culmination of hard work, laughter, tears, and many unforgettable memories. We have reached the point that we thought we would never reach. It is finally time that the class of 2023 makes its mark on the world. As Shamokin Area’s valedictorian, I am very honored and humbled to be standing here today to address this remarkable occasion.
To start off tonight, I would like to thank my family. Their many prayers and words of advice continued to push me to be something greater. To my incredible parents, your unwavering love has been my guiding light. Mom and Dad, I want to express the depths of my appreciation as you have been my biggest supporters. Every sacrifice you made, every conversation, and every hug when I needed it the most has shaped me into the person I am today. Not to mention my brother and sister. Having siblings is like having a built-in best friend for life. Words will never be able to convey the magnitude of my gratitude. Without you all, I would not be standing here today. So, thank you for being my unwavering support system and believing in me even when I doubted myself.
It has been a total of 5,820 days since we first stepped foot into Shamokin Area’s School District. On that day, we were just little kids who had big dreams and aspirations. Every one of us was clueless to the many obstacles that life would throw our way. We were quite unsure of what the future had in store for us. The hallways seemed vast and the challenges that lay ahead seemed insurmountable. But together, through perseverance, determination and the support of our family, friends and teachers, we have emerged as stronger and wiser individuals who are ready to take on the world.
Reflecting upon our time together, I am reminded of the countless moments that have shaped us into who we are today. The late nights studying for exams, the exhilaration of triumphs on the sports fields, the Friday night football games, the battle for the Coal Bucket, our 5th and 6th-grade track and field days, the time when we all collectively learned to play the recorder.
There are many memories that we share from our time as Shamokin Area students, but the biggest one of all is the lifelong friendships that were forged within these very walls. Our experiences of school have been like no other.
I remember one of the very first questions that a teacher asked me and it is one that every student is familiar with. “What do you want to be when you grow up?” We all had a variety of different answers. Some of us wanted to become an astronaut and step foot on the moon, become professional athletes and play in the NFL like Mr. Henry Hynoski, or even become a superhero in hopes of saving the world. Although we all had different answers, we all had something in common. (Pause) We all had a dream that we were willing to chase. This is one thing that has stuck with us all throughout our 13 years of school. Each and every one of our dreams are unique. And as I stated previously, they make us who we are today. But, as I stand here, the perceptions of individuals are washed away. I no longer see people as who they were but instead I see them as who they will be. The reality of this question seemed as though it would never happen. But here we are taking our next step to becoming engineers, nurses, teachers, as well as serving in the military.
Class of 2023, as we step out into the world, let us carry with us the spirit of possibility and a relentless pursuit of our dreams. Each one of us has unique talents, passions, and ambitions that have the power to make a positive impact on the world. We must never underestimate our ability to effect change, both in our own lives and in the lives of others.
Some of us sit here today unsure of what is to come next. Shamokin Area High School is all we have known for many years. But, I am reminded of a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson, who once said “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” Although many of us are rewriting a new story for ourselves, let us never forget where we came from. Many of us sitting here have said at least once that we wanted to move far away from Shamokin. We always have negative connotations when it comes to our hometown, but our hometown is bigger than that. Our hometown is bigger than pierogies and barbecues, walking around greeting each other with “ho bott,” looking at pictures of individuals being thrown off the “Glenny,” or the sights “Stick man” along Route 61. Instead, let us be reminded of a community that comes together when needed. We have many things in Shamokin that give us lasting memories. Let’s look at the Tharptown Christmas displays, the festivals and parades, fireworks, community clean-ups, and the downtown car cruises. There are many great things that come out of Shamokin to which we should be proud of and be proud of where we came from. Our roots make us who we are and we shouldn’t feel ashamed.
As we part ways today, let us cherish the memories we have made, the lessons we have learned, and the friendships we have forged. Let us carry the spirit of camaraderie with us as we embark on our individual paths. We are a community bound by shared experiences, and no matter where our journey leads us, we will always carry a piece of Shamokin Area High School with us. As though changes come and time rolls on, we’ll always be loyal and true.
I was always told that high school goes by fast, but I never believed it. But here we are in our last moments as Shamokin Area High School students. So, let’s take a moment and look around and take in our final moments together. These are the people who have watched us grow. I now ask my fellow classmates of the class of 2023 to please stand and join me in a symbolic gesture. As we turn our tassels, we are signifying a transformation that we are ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of us.