SUNBURY — One of the people involved in a riot that resulted in a woman being stabbed in Shamokin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a felony count of rioting.
Tyasia Braggs, 18, of West Walnut Street, Shamokin, entered the plea on Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 30 after a pre-sentence investigation is conducted.
Braggs was one of five adults charged after a brawl that occurred in the area of Fifth and Mulberry streets on March 30. Officers reported seeing multiple people standing in the middle of Fifth Street and on the porch and sidewalk of a home. Police say the victim and family were grilling outside when a group of people came around the corner with baseball bats, chains and shovels and began to fight. A large brawl broke loose and the victim was stabbed in the neck and stomach by Summer Dickson, 19, of Shamokin, police said.
Dickson pleaded guilty in August and was immediately sentenced to 11 to 23 months imprisonment and was ordered to pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and fees. She received credit for 133 days in prison.
Shamokin residents Judith Tinsley, 46, and Devon Fleming, 26, both of Dewart Street, David Mojica, 23, of West Railroad Street, of Trevorton, and Denaril Spring, 30, of 11th Street, also face pending felony riot and related charges.
Tinsley appeared in court on Tuesday but plans to take the case to trial, according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn.