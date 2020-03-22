By Eric Scicchitano
Rachael Wilkerson learned the results of her test for COVID-19: not detected.
The Shamokin woman waited a full seven days for an answer since being tested March 14 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She checked for results throughout Saturday, finally accessing the information after 11 p.m. She said she was told to expect results within four days and worried her test was lost.
“I’m still not feeling great. I still have something but at least I don’t have COVID-19,” Wilkerson, 39, said.
Meanwhile, Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations at Bucknell University, said there was no update yet on a student tested for the coronavirus on March 15.
Quest Diagnostics performed Wilkerson’s test at an infectious disease lab in California, according to the results Wilkerson shared from her MyGeisinger patient profile.
The negative test means the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease wasn’t present in the specimen above the detection limit, the test result states. It doesn’t rule out the possibility she could have COVID-19, according to the result. Re-testing should be considered in consultation with health professionals if suspicion continues.
Wilkerson said she’ll follow up with her doctor today.
“I’m still not going to be going out and I’ll abide by whatever advice my doctor gives me,” she said.
Wilkerson said she’s relieved and that she shared her story publicly as a call to the health care community to improve communication with patients.
“Mostly, I want the health care system to be more proactive in keeping patients informed about the chain of custody when getting tested,” Wilkerson said.
Widespread testing remains unavailable in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. In a new development, the Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a rapid diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could detect produce results in 45 minutes.
As of noon Saturday, the state Department of Health reported there have been 371 positive cases in Pennsylvania. That figure includes one Montour County resident, the only Valley resident tested positive to date, according to state data.
There have been two deaths thus far, and 3,766 negative tests.
According to The Associated Press, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state is seeing a spike in cases because more people are getting infected, not because testing has expanded. She also revealed Saturday that Wolf’s administration is considering a “shelter in place” order to ensure people stay at home.
Wilkerson worked as a hairstylist in Chester County until March 7. The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in dozens of cases in the Philadelphia suburbs.
While working in Harrisburg at a new salon job, she developed symptoms. First, a dry cough on March 12. Continued worsening of chest tightening spurred her to seek medical help two days later.
On Friday, Wilkerson said the state Department of Health reached out to her about the results of her testing. She hadn’t heard anything. Neither had the state health department. That touched off a series of phone calls that ultimately led to the discovery that Quest possessed the test and results at that time remained pending.
Wilkerson underwent a battery of testing for flu and other viruses while at Geisinger. Negative results spurred Emergency Department staff to order the COVID-19 exam.