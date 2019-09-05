SELINSGROVE — A Shamokin woman who police say lied about her criminal history when attempting to purchase a firearm earlier this year was resentenced on Thursday in Northumberland County Court for violating her probation.
Judge Paige Rosini revoked the probation of Carol Whary, 67, who has been on house arrest and resentenced her to two years of probation. She was scheduled to be off probation on Oct. 14, 2019.
Shamokin Dam Patrolman Leif Hassenplug reported that Whary was denied when attempting to purchase a Rock Island .22-caliber rifle at Gator Guns in Shamokin Dam in February. Police said Whary answered "no" on the form to the question: "Have you ever been convicted in any court of a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?"
Whary was found guilty of endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015, and was acquitted of attempted homicide and all related charges. Police alleged Whary and her 14-year-old-grandson Gage Hertzog fired an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014.
She also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of criminal attempt of theft by unlawful taking related to a separate case in 2016. She was accused in June 2016 for walking on Kenneth Detrick’s land in April 2016 and removing a wood chipper, according to police.
She is no longer on any probation for the 2014 case, but has been on a two-year probation period since Oct. 14, 2017, for the second case.
Whary is facing a felony count of writing false statements when purchasing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of making a false statement under penalty in Snyder County Court. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14 in front of Snyder County Judge Michael Hudock.