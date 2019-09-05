LEWISBURG — Kelly Township Supervisors approved the transfer of a liquor license sought by Sheetz intended for use at the company’s convenience store along Route 15 in Union County.
Supervisors David Hassenplug, chairman, and Steve Ranck voted in favor while Elvin Stoltzfus abstained.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board must give final approval on such transfers. Press Secretary Shawn Kelly said approval by a municipality is the first step in the process. There is no specific timetable for such approval and it’s not yet clear if the transfer application, when it’s received by the state, will be reviewed by an administrator or by the full board, Kelly said.
The Liquor Control Board website shows the restaurant license-type is held by TAB Inc., 235 Market St., Lewisburg.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO