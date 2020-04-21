Sheetz is partnering with GrubHub, a mobile food-ordering service to provide delivery from its chain of stores. There are Sheetz in Lewisburg, Danville, and Shamokin Dam.
Through Grubhub’s online and mobile food-ordering platform, customers can order from a variety of Sheetz’s Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu items and Sheetz Brothers Coffee and have it delivered directly to their door. Participating store locations can be found at Grubhub.com or on their mobile app.
To recognize this new partnership, Sheetz and Grubhub have teamed up to offer free delivery on orders over $10 (before tax, tip, and fees), available to customers starting April 20-26. The offer is only available at participating Sheetz locations by using the Grubhub platform.
For the safety of its customers and drivers, Grubhub offers customers a contact-free delivery at checkout. Drivers can call and/or text the customers when they arrive and drop off their orders on the doorstep, in the lobby or in another area designated by the customer. This option is available at Grubhub.com and on the mobile app.