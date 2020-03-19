SUNBURY — Northumberland County Sheriff Bob Wolfe is suspending the issuing of firearms licenses due to the continued growth of COVID-19.
"My office is temporarily suspending the issuing of any license to carry firearms, federal firearms licenses, precious metals and retired law enforcement licenses until further notice," Wolfe said.
Wolfe said his office will remain open but is having limited contact with the public.
Wolfe said anyone with questions or in an emergency situation that has to deal with his office should contact the office at 570-988-4155.