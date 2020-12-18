The Union County Sheriff’s Office saluted the general manager of the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn for putting up a police K-9 trainer and his dogs at no cost after his vehicle broke down.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Scott Hahn of the Union County Sheriff’s Office explained that Jeff Schettler of Georgia K9, a renowned K-9 trainer, was traveling to Central Pennsylvania from Georgia last September when his vehicle broke down in Virginia. Schettler tows a fifth-wheel trailer inside which he sleeps with his dogs while on location for training.
Hahn feared the anticipated training session for tracking would be scuttled. The Sheriff’s Office has two K-9s — Charlie, a narcotics dog, and Loca, a tracking dog. Booking have to be made at least one year in advance and the Union County Sheriff’s Office invited five other K-9 units from throughout Pennsylvania to attend.
Hahn reached out to Jennifer Vargo, general manager of the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn and Country Inn and Suites, the two hotels in the Country Cupboard complex north of Lewisburg. He hoped she’d put Schettler and his dogs up for a night.
“She graciously took them for the whole week,” Hahn said. “To me, that was a big deal because I was in a bad spot and she really helped me out.”
Vargo said the sheriff’s office helps the hotels whenever law enforcement is requested. The hotel isn’t pet-friendly but they do accommodate service animals.
“We felt it was our due diligence to give them our thanks in return,” Vargo said. “I’m a dog lover, too, so that helps.”
Hahn presented Vargo with a plaque from the Union County Sheriff’s Office along with a vehicle sticker and a K-9 Unit t-shirt.