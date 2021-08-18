SUNBURY — Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church leaders say they are thankful to the Shikellamy Braves football program for its efforts during the congregation’s Upward program.
Roy Burns, Upward Program leader, said he was thrilled to have the players. The Upward Program is designed to provide a positive sports experience for every child and make the most out of family time, according to the mission statement.
“Upward flag football and cheerleading at Emmanuel Bible Church’s goal is to share the love of Jesus Christ through sports,” Burns said. “On the field, we care more about the skill development of each participant than the final number on the scoreboard. We want to teach values, like being humble, kind and disciplined so that the youth can take these skills to the classroom, home and their community. We are grateful to the Shikellamy Braves for participating and volunteering their time off the field to help us.”
The program, held on Sunday at The Emmanuel Bible Church, in Sunbury, featured the Braves football team and coaches teaching youth members football skills, teamwork and participation drills.
Upward coach Scott Boyer said he was also impressed with the Braves.
“As a coach and dad, I can’t say enough about how great these guys were,” he said. “They taught some solid football skills and also showed our players what it looks like to serve the community. Teaching more than just football is what makes Upward an incredible program and we are grateful to the Shikellamy Braves.”
Shikellamy Junior Mason Rebuck said he was happy to be part of the day.
“It was great to teach young kids what to do since one day they will be filling our shoes,” he said. Senior Kaden Hoffman said he also enjoyed the day.
“We love helping out and it’s always fun to see what the future holds for high school football.”
Shikellamy assistant coach Mike Hoover said he was proud to be part of the event.
“We have teamed up with Upward over the years and we are proud to be mentors to them,” Hoover said. “It’s a great opportunity for our players to bond with the younger kids and give back while teaching them fundamental football skills, so it’s a win-win for all involved.”