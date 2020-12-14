Shik educators teach from home, while students learn in person

SUNBURY — COVID-19 doesn't discriminate on who it infects, so Shikellamy is countering and showing that even sometimes teachers can be virtual while students are in classrooms.
The Shikellamy school board decided that when a staff member wants to be home for whatever reason, that teacher can log in and teach their class while the students watch them on a screen.
"This policy will be used for teachers who are quarantined or test positive for COVID-19 that are well enough to teach from home," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Bendle said the district was hit recently with a spread of COVID-19 that forced several teachers to quarantined and instead of sitting back and waiting, the district became proactive.
"By allowing them to teach during the quarantine period the district will be able to keep a consistency of instruction for our students," he said. "Quarantines can last 14 to 24 days and that is an extremely long time for students to be without their teacher. The policy will be rescinded once the pandemic is over."
For Beck Elementary School second grade teacher William Catizone, said the new policy is safe.
"It adds a new perspective to teaching," he said. "The best alternative to instruction when in-person isn't an option or safe."
And the students don't mind seeing their teacher on the big screen.
"I like it but I miss him," 7-year old Scarlet Krumbine, of Sunbury, said. "I told my mom that Mr. Catizone was on the smartboard."
Classmate Kahlee Kuster, 8, of Sunbury, said she is enjoying the "new" way of learning.
"I like it because it's fun," she said.
Beck Elementary Principal Mike Egan said Shikellamy is always finding new ways to make learning easier.
"Telework is one more avenue to meet the needs of our students during this difficult time," he said. "I am thankful that Shikellamy has the technology available to meet the needs of our students and teachers."