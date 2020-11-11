SUNBURY — Even though the Shikellamy Area School District had nine total cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, Superintendent Jason Bendle said the staff and student body are following all guidelines.
During Tuesday’s Shikellamy school board meeting, Bendle discussed the COVID-19 situation and said that the district has three current cases of students who attended in-person classes, while two other students had tested positive but were not in any district buildings.
“I commend our staff, cleaning crews, kitchen staff, administration, and the students for all following the rules and doing everything we are supposed to be doing,” he said.
“This is a tough period of time and we are entering the winter months and who knows if we get more cases or how many but we are doing all we can and everyone is doing their part.”
Director Jennifer Wetzel agreed. “We have done an awesome job as a district,” she said. “I want to thank everyone for doing what they should be doing.”
Bendle said he speaks with the Department of Health after each case comes in and he wanted directors to make a decision on what steps to take based on the state’s recommendations.
Director Slade Shreck said to follow the guidelines and if the state recommends closing in-person instruction, then so be it.
Directors said they had some issues this past weekend communicating through emails and gave Bendle permission to follow the guidelines and close schools based on the shortest amount of time possible.
Bendle said the amount of time could vary depending on what the level of virus transmission is in Northumberland County. The high school will open Thursday after being closed for five days. Bendle said the state recommended closing five to seven days, and the district chose the five days.
“I think we should always choose the least amount of days as our children need to be in school,” board President Wendy Wiest said.
Bendle agreed. “I also believe we need to stay open as much as possible,” he said.
Bendle said district buildings are being cleaned on a regular basis and the district will continue to follow its safety plan.
“We will keep a close watch on what is going on and we will deal with each situation as they come up,” he said. “But for now, again, I want to say we here at Shikellamy are doing a great job and we also commend the parents of students for keeping the district informed.”