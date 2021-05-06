SUNBURY — Shikellamy School District property owners will not see more than a 2 mill tax, directors said Thursday night.
During the work session, school board members agreed that they would not raise taxes more than 2 mills when they vote on a preliminary budget next week.
“To not continue to work on this budget is disrespectful to taxpayers,” board President Wendy Wiest said. “To throw in the towel on May 6 is something that we just cannot do.”
Weist was speaking after Business Manager Brian Manning informed the board that a tax increase of 4 mills would be proposed in order to meet the $52 million budget.
Director Slade Shreck agreed with Wiest. “We should not be throwing in the towel at any point,” he said. “I think we need to find ways to save and 4 mills is just out of the question.”
Manning said the preliminary budget would have included a 4 mill tax increase, which is about $68.50 per household based on the median assessed value of homestead properties at $17,150, but that number is not final.
That number will now be cut in half after directors agreed 2 mills is as far as they will go.
Shikellamy is scheduled to receive more than $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus money but Manning said that money was not included in the preliminary budget because it would be a one-time fix and it would only delay the structural deficit and allow it to continue to get larger down the road.
Manning and Superintendent Jason Bendle said students attending outside cyber schools are roughly costing $2 million per year.
Director Jeff Balestrini said the district needs to focus on working on ways to bring studets back to the district.
The board meets May 13 inside the Shikellamy High School cafeteria at 7 p.m.