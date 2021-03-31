SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School student Cooper Rouse continues to serve his community through the school's JROTC program, an organization he would like to see grow.
Rouse, a 16-year-old sophomore, has been involved with Shikellamy's JROTC program for two years. "This program has taught me so much," he said.
Rouse said his most recent project is helping at the Sunbury Wetlands, at 6th and Race streets, where Mayor Kurt Karlovich is trying to establish a park for the community.
"It's a great project and I have been there to help clean up," Rouse said. "I want to get all of our JROTC program involved in this because this is something that will be great for our community."
"Cooper (Rouse) is an outstanding team player in JROTC," Shikellamy High School 1st Sergeant Daniel Alderson said. "He devotes numerous hours of his personal time to the Sunbury community."
Alderson said Rouse continues to lead the way for his peers in the program.
"I want to see this program continue to grow because we do so many good things for our community," Rouse said.
"He (Rouse) has served breakfast to veterans at the VFW, assisted with JROTC fundraisers, volunteered at local soup kitchens, and helped at Kate's Cupboard," Alderson said. "In JROTC, he is a part of the color guard and routinely displays the flag at school and local events.
High School Principal Marc Freeman said Rouse is an example of a student at Shikellamy doing great things.
"Cooper is a model student," he said. "He participates in multiple sports and treats everyone with respect and kindness. His work with the scouts and community service demonstrates his willingness to make our community a better place to live. Some people talk about making a difference, Cooper is taking action and doing things to make our school and community better."
Freeman said he is impressed with Rouse.
"Cooper participates in football, bowling, and track and field as well all of his volunteering," Freeman said.
"Cooper is active in Scouts and is in the final stages of earning his Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, he built a fire pit for American Legion Post 44 in Northumberland to retire flags."
Superintendent Jason Bendle said Rouse is an example of Shikellamy's "excellence."
"He is not only an excellent student but involved in various activities within our community," Bendle said. "We all are very proud of his accomplishments."
Rouse said he wants a future in the military.
"I plan on joining the Army," he said. "I would tell anyone looking into a military career to join the JROTC because it helps develop character and citizenship.
Rouse said that COVID-19 didn't stop him from volunteering.
"We follow all the guidelines and still are able to make it out and about through the community to help where we can," he said. "Regardless of the situation we always try to find a way to help those we can and that is something that I will continue to do for the rest of my life, thanks to the JROTC program"