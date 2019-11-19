SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School Vice Principal Brandy Wiest has resigned from the school district, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Wiest, who was with the district since 2013, has been on paid leave since May following a senior prank that went wrong.
Then-Superintendent Tom Scholvin said Wiest participated in a senior prank involving several live chickens that were released in the high school. Wiest and two other district employees were suspended for two weeks.
“We received Brandy Wiest’s resignation on Monday,” Bendle said.
Bendle said he could not comment on why she resigned just that on Nov. 15 he received her letter.
The district has posted the position on its website and various other educational job websites.
Wiest was earning $104,499, according to Bendle.
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.