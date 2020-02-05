SUNBURY — A legal notice made public by the Shikellamy School District was published letting property owners know a tax increase may be on the way.
The legal ad appeared in The Daily Item and Superintendent Jason Bendle said it is standard practice.
"Each year Shikellamy notifies taxpayers that it has the potential to increase real estate taxes above the adjusted index," Bendle said. "This is something the district has had to do each year for the past ten years as part of its tax due diligence."
Bendle said the adjusted index real estate millage increase would amount to 3.46 mills. Referendum exemptions could result in an additional .61 mills
"This is due to special education cost increases," Bendle said. "The board has made no decision on any tax increases at this point."
Bendle said one mill equates to $17 for the median property holder.
Shikellamy school directors addressed the district’s preliminary budget, which is $2.7 million short for the 2020-21 school year during a recent school board meeting.
Directors agreed the budget was unacceptable and they need to look at every line item. Director Scott Karpinski said the district was $2 million shy last year. That resulted in a 3.5 mill tax increase and cost property owners about $60 in the increase.
Business Manager Dave Sinopoli told the board that the estimated revenue for the upcoming budget would be $49.826 million while expenditures would be $52.522 million.
Director Slade Shreck said he hopes the board will start to discuss the Pennsylvania Optional Occupation Tax Elimination Act 24 of 2001, later recast in Act 511 in 2008.
The act which would replace the current occupational tax the district imposes and put another $800,000 into the budget, Shreck said.
Shreck said the $800,000 is the uncollected tax from last year.
Currently, the district sends out a tax bill and the amount individuals pay is based on that person’s profession, Shreck said. But if a person decides to not pay the bill, or move, or just not work anymore, that money is hardly ever collected.
If the district chooses to go that route, the district would receive the money from a person’s paycheck based on the salary they earn.
Directors would need to agree to put the Act on the May ballot. Then taxpayers would either vote for the change or vote no and leave it the way it is, according to law.
Earned income taxes are often collected directly from taxpayers’ paychecks where they work as a percentage of their pay.