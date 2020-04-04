SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Area School District is eliminating two lunch pickup sites but doubling up on days that will provide students the same amount of food, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
There will be no food service on April 10 and April 13, as the district is closed, Bendle said. "Two days of food will be provided on April 15 and 16," Bendle said.
Bendle said the week of April 13 the district's breakfast and school lunch program will be altered to the following for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at the
Shikellamy Middle School, Shikellamy High School and the Sunbury Community Center all from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The week of April 20 food service will be provided on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and will continue in this manner moving forward at the same sites, Bendle said. "Two days' worth of food will be given out on Mondays and Wednesdays," he said.
The YMCA will be providing dinner and additional food supplies on Monday at the Shikellamy Middle School, Wednesday's at the Sunbury Community Center and Friday's at the Shikellamy High School all from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
— Francis Scarcella